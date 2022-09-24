Baharuddin Ahmad appointed new special branch director

KUALA LUMPUR: Special Branch deputy director I Datuk Baharuddin Ahmad has been appointed as the new Bukit Aman Special Branch director.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin, in a statement tonight, said Baharuddin is on acting JUSA A grade.

She also said Kelantan deputy police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun has been promoted to Kelantan police chief with the rank of acting CP while Kuala Lumpur Crime Prevention and Community Security Department head Datuk Azman Ayob has been appointed as Kelantan deputy police chief with the rank of acting DCP.

Bukit Aman Special Branch E4 principal assistant director Datuk Mohd Khalid Ismail has been promoted to Special Branch deputy director l on acting CP while Johor Special Branch chief SAC Jalaludin Hamid has been promoted to E4 principal assistant director on acting DCP.

“Apart from this, Johor deputy police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin will be the deputy director of Internal Security and Public Order (Operations), Internal Security and Public Order Department, Bukit Aman with the rank of acting CP,” she said.

Noorsiah said Bukit Aman’s Narcotics (Forfeiture of Assets) principal assistant director SAC M. Kumar has been promoted to Johor deputy police chief with the rank of acting DCP.

She also said Bukit Aman assistant director of services ACP Faisal Yahya will replace Kumar with the rank of acting SAC.

Perak Criminal Investigation Department head Datuk Anuar Othman has been promoted as Commandant of the Kuala Lumpur Royal Malaysia Police College with the rank of acting DCP.

The head of the Mechanical Engineering Studies Centre of the Police Technical College in Johor, ACP Md Khair Othman, has been appointed as the principal assistant director (Religion and Counsellilng) in Bukit Aman with the rank of acting SAC.

They are among 26 senior officers who are involved in a transfer exercise effective Oct 25. - Bernama