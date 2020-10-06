Balanced move needed

PETALING JAYA: More stringent measures, including restrictions on interstate travel, may be necessary if the surge in Covid-19 infections continues.

However, the authorities must strike a balance between measures to curb infections and the need to keep the economy going at an acceptable pace.

Virologist Prof Dr Sandy Loh of the University of Nottingham Malaysia said tightening travel controls between states is a good move as it can prevent infections from spreading.

“As we can see, the first movement control order (MCO) implemented in March had helped to curb the spread of Covid-19,” Loh said yesterday.

“However, it is also understood that the economy may not be able to handle another MCO,” she added.

She was commenting on reports that the Sarawak and Sabah governments have already imposed entry restrictions.

Sarawak now prohibits entry to Malaysians and foreigners who have been to Sabah, a restriction that will be in force until Oct 18.

Yesterday, the internal affairs and research office at the Sabah Chief Minister’s Department announced that individuals from Labuan, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia must apply for a special pass to enter the state.

Loh said similar measures should be implemented in the peninsula.

However, she said the rules should also be proportionate to public health risks and should be regularly reviewed to prevent economic disruptions or cause dissatisfaction among the people.

“Actions must be rapid and synchronised so there is no confusion. There is no one-size-fits-all solution to this problem,” she said.

Malaysian Medical Association president Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam said safety measures are already in place to ensure further spread of Covid-19 is contained.

“Returnees from Sabah are being tested and required to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine,” he said.

“They will only be allowed back to work if their test result turns up negative. Those who have tested positive will be referred to a healthcare facility to receive the care they need.”

He added that there is a need to increase monitoring and enforcement, with random checks to ensure returnees observe home quarantine and the standard operating procedures.

“We are deeply concerned about a report yesterday that a man was caught in a restaurant in Rawang for breaching quarantine. If more fail to comply, the government will have to rethink its decision to allow home quarantine.”

Subramaniam also noted that home quarantine is not suitable for returnees sharing rooms in their living quarters or in homes where there are too many occupants to practise social distancing.