Bangladeshi cook charged with murder of mental patient

KUALA KUBU BHARU: A Bangladeshi cook was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a male resident of a mental health care centre in Bukit Beruntung here, in December last year.

Mohammad Abdul Alim, 33, was charged with killing Leong Kam Ming, 52, at a mental health care centre, Jalan Cempaka 2, Bukit Beruntung here, at about 6.30 pm on Dec 24, 2022.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the death penalty if convicted.

Mohammad nodded in understanding after the charges were read to him before Judge Siti Fatimah Talib, but no confession was recorded because murder cases are under the purview of the High Court.

Also in the same court, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge of entering and being in the country without any valid travel documents at the same location, at 2.23 am, on Dec 27, 2022.

The charge is made in accordance with Section 6(1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 Amendment 2002, and can be punished under Section 6(3) of the same law, which provides for a fine of not more than RM10,000 or a maximum imprisonment of five years, or both, and can be whipped not more than six times, if convicted.

The court disallowed the accused to be released on bail, and fixed Feb 27 for re-mention of the case.

Deputy public prosecutor Asmaa’ Zamri prosecuted, while the accused was not represented by a lawyer. - Bernama