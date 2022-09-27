Bangladeshi dies in 51st floor building construction mishap

KUALA LUMPUR: A Bangladeshi construction worker was found dead under the rubble of concrete that collapsed on the 51st floor of a building under construction at Oxley Tower, Jalan Ampang here early today.

According to the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department’s operations centre, a team was sent to the scene after it received a distress call at 12.23 am.

Its senior operations commander Nurul Adha Abdul Majid said when they arrived at the scene, they found that there had been a concrete collapse on the 51st floor of the building which was still under construction and a victim was underneath it.

“Firefighters had to cut and break the concrete to remove the victim. The victim was removed from under the rubble at 7.21 am today,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim aged 35, was pronounced dead by a medical team at the scene. - Bernama