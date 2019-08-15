Bangladeshi man among 39 car theft suspects nabbed in Iskandar Puteri

JOHOR BARU: Police have from January to date, arrested 39 men, including a Bangladeshi man, believed to have been involved in vehicle theft around Iskandar Puteri.

Iskandar Puteri district deputy police chief Supt Ibrahim Mat Som said the suspects who were Gang Lejang Sniper, Lejang Melawati, Lejang Ah Chet, Lejang Kupit and Lejang Bergn members, aged between 13 and 45, were nabbed in the seven-month long operation dubbed “Ops Lejang Khas Iskandar Puteri’.

“Throughout the operation, four Proton Wira cars, a Toyota Vios, Perodua Kancil, Nissan Almera and Toyota Vellfire, estimated to be worth RM240,000 were also seized.

“In addition, police also seized 18 motorcycles of various brands namely Honda (10), Yamaha (4), Modenas (2) and SYM (2) with an estimated value of RM48,000,“ he told reporters here today.

He said the suspects were being investigated under Section 379A, Section 411, Section 41 and Section 29 (1) of the Penal Code and Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act.

In another development, Ibrahim said police have arrested six men, in connection with the fatal stabbing of a local man, at a playground in Taman Sri Pulai, Kangkar Pulai, here last Saturday.

He said the men were rounded up in the city and police were tracking down the remaining machete-wielding gang members.

In the 12.50am incident, the 20-year-old victim was drinking with four friends when a group of 10 men alighted from three vehicles and suddenly attacked them. — Bernama