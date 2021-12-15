Banks to revive RM1 interbank withdrawal fee in February

PETALING JAYA: The RM1 fee for interbank ATM withdrawals will be revived in February.

Following a slew of social media postings, Maybank, CIMB, Citibank, HSBC, and several other banks have announced that the fee will be reinstated on their respective social media channels.

According to announcements made on the banks’ social media accounts, the fee will be reimposed effective February 1 next year.

It is also understood that customers making withdrawals from the ATM machines of their respective banks would not be charged any withdrawal fees.

The government introduced the waiver on the MEPS system on April 6, 2020.

The move was to allow people to withdraw cash from ATMs sharing the MEPS system during the movement control order without having to pay the RM1 charge.