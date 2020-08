IPOH: An unemployed man, who was just released from prison two weeks ago for criminal offences, was arrested again for slamming his seven-year-old daughter on the floor and injuring her at his house in Kampung Kroh Hilir, Kuala Kangsar here on Sunday.

Acting Kuala Kangsar district police chief DSP Zahiri Hassan said in the 8.20pm incident on Sunday, the 37-year-old suspect was believed to be eating before suddenly becoming angry and picking up his daughter slams her on the floor. The girl hit her left forehead on the corner of the dining table.

“The victim, who is the youngest of four siblings, screamed and cried out in pain. The suspect said his daughter had knocked him on the head and was angry with her action,” Zahiri said in a statement here today.

He said the victim’s 40-year-old mother who was managing the children’s school schedule rushed to take the victim to a health clinic for treatment before taking her to Kuala Kangsar Hospital for further treatment following the injury to the left forehead and swelling on the head.

Initial investigations found that the suspect was irritated with the victim who asked for drinking water on the table and slammed the victim onto the floor once.

“Although he had fled the scene immediately after the incident, the suspect was arrested at his house at about 12pm the next day,” he said.

According to Zahiri, the suspect who has two previous criminal records and five previous records related to drug cases was remanded for seven days until Monday.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, namely for offences like mistreatment, neglect, abandonment or exposing the child (to harm). — Bernama