Batang Kali landslide: S’gor govt ready to reveal report to next of kin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor government is ready to reveal the full report of the Father’s Organic Farm (FOF) landslide tragedy in Batang Kali, Hulu Selangor to the relatives of the victims involved if it receives a request from them.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the report had already been prepared by the Department of Minerals and Geosciences (JMG).

“If there is an application, we will be able to issue it in writing. God willing, I will also bring it up at the executive council meeting in the near future to identify the cause of the incident,“ he said in a press conference after attending the launch of the People’s Income Initiative (Inisiatif Pendapatan Rakyat or IPR) in Ampang today.

Yesterday, the media reported that family members of victims had urged the government to immediately reveal the results of the investigation into the incident.

They also want the government to establish a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) over the tragedy that claimed the lives of 31 victims, including 13 children. - Bernama