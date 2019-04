GEORGE TOWN: Batu Uban assemblyman A. Kumaresan is recovering at a hospital here after collapsing at home due to high blood pressure.

“He is resting,” state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh said after visiting the first-term assemblyperson at the hospital today.

Kumaresan was taken ill after attending a social programme at the Chung Ling High School on Saturday. He is known for his work in helping stateless children gain admission into public schools.