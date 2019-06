GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has reminded the people to be thankful for the harmony they are enjoying and to make efforts to strengthen ties and goodwill among the various races.

In his Aidilfitri message today, Chow said although the people had different backgrounds, this diversity should be handled rationally so that it would not be a wall dividing the people.

“We are very lucky because this state has maintained its religious harmony and unity which has been firmly built for so long. In the spirit of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, it is the state government’s wish that Penang continues to develop rapidly in an atmosphere of full harmony among all races.

”The state government is very committed to producing a harmonious society in the spirit of New Malaysia based on the principle of justice, democracy and tolerance,” he said.

Chow hoped the people would continue to do the good works carried out during Ramadan, especially in helping the less fortunate.

Chow said the state government was focusing on the provision of telecommunications infrastructure and high-speed broadband in an effort to attract more investments in the Industry 4.0.

“Now, on average, new investments in the state are worth RM5 billion per year and have created 10,000 job opportunities, especially for the younger generation in the state. As a result, the unemployment rate in the state was only 2.1% in 2017, the second lowest among the states in Malaysia,” he added. - Bernama