KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman (pix) called on jobseekers to be more careful when applying for jobs so as not to be duped by lucrative deals abroad.

He said recruitment fraud offering lucrative salaries abroad has become the modus operandi of irresponsible parties out to make quick profits from desperate jobseekers.

“Those seeking for employment should be more cautious ... we are aware that there are many scammers out to hoodwink jobseekers. I understand that the Malaysians who were detained in Cambodia were promised jobs with lucrative salaries,” he told reporters after welcoming the arrival of three Malaysian detainees at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport here at 11.40pm yesterday.

The three Sabahans had earlier arrived at the Kuching International Airport at 2.20pm yesterday with 40 other Malaysians from Sarawak after they were detained in a Cambodian jail on suspicion of being involved in illegal online gambling activities.

Elaborating Mohd Azis said he was grateful to the Cambodian government for the release of all 47 Malaysian detainees.

“Police are investigating the case and we hope the masterminds will be arrested soon,“ he added.

Meanwhile, one of the victims, Jeffrydean Jude, 19, from Keningau said he came to know about the job offer through Facebook, before obtaining a phone number and getting connected through Wechat.

“Before flying to Cambodia I paid the agent US$300 which is about RM1,200 for a job in the hotel line but it did not materialise.

He said on the first day when he arrived at the boarding house he felt something was not right as his passport and mobile phone were confiscated

“We were locked in our room and could only meet the others during mealtime and this made me realise that I had been deceived by the agent,“ he said. — Bernama