Bella case: Siti Bainun ordered to enter defence

KUALA LUMPUR: Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali was today ordered by the Sessions Court here to enter her defence on charges of neglecting and abusing 13-year-old Down syndrome girl known as Bella.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi made the order after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie case against Siti Bainun at the end of the prosecution case.

Siti Bainun, 30, had pleaded not guilty to the charges of neglecting and abusing the teenager to an extent that the girl suffered physical and emotional injuries, in a condominium unit in Wangsa Maju between February and June 2021.

The charges were framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 which carries imprisonment for up to 20 years or a fine of RM50,000 or both, if found guilty.

The prosecution is represented by deputy public prosecutors Nor Azizah Mohamad, Zilfinaz Abbas, Zahida Zakaria, Fazeedah Faik and Shakira Aliana Alias, while lawyers Nur’Aminahtul Mardiah Md Nor, Mohammad Farhan Maaruf, Nurul Hafidzah Hassan, Asiah Abd Jalil and Nur Ellena Mohamed Razif represented Siti Bainun.

Also present were lawyers Datuk Khairul Anwar Rahmat, Datuk Ikbal Salam and Mohd Radzi Yatiman who were appointed by the Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim to hold a watching brief. - Bernama