Bella’s case: TMJ makes 3 improvement proposals to prevent recurrence

JOHOR BAHRU: Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has made three proposals to the government to prevent the recurrence of abuse cases, like the one involving Down Syndrome teenager Bella.

Tunku Ismail, through a meeting with Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Rina Harun at the Royal Johor Polo Club here, said he planned to propose to the government to immediately improve laws, such as the Child Act 2001.

“It (improvement) must cover aspects on registration of child care centres, accreditation, evaluation, financing and monitoring so as to ensure all operators operate legally,” Tunku Ismail said in a post on his Facebook page today.

Tunku Ismail said the Social Welfare Department (JKM) must also carry out enforcement by auditing all existing approved child care centres, as well as immediately shut down child care centres not registered with the JKM or operating illegally in the state.

Tunku Ismail said legal action should also be taken against the operators or owners of any organisation run illegally.

“An urgent study must also be done regarding the conditions for child care centres starting in Johor to be accredited along with guidelines from UNICEF and other independent institutions.

“The results of the study must be made public. I will ensure these improvement proposals are taken seriously and implemented immediately,” said Tunku Ismail.

Earlier, the meeting was also attended by Che’ Puan Besar Khaleeda Bustamam, UNICEF representative to Malaysia Amanda Bissex and state Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Khairin Nisa Ismail.

The 13-year-old Bella’s case went viral on social media last year when a woman claimed that the teenager was scalded by hot water and was tied while under the care of Rumah Bonda, a welfare home. — Bernama