Bersatu annual general assembly on Sept 27

KUALA LUMPUR: The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) supreme council (MPT) has decided to hold the party’s annual general assembly on Sept 27.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, in a statement today, said the MPT, at its meeting yesterday, also decided that the annual general assemblies for Armada and Srikandi be held on Sept 26.

“MPT has set the new calendar for conducting branch or divisional meetings and annual general assembly which were postponed following the prohibition notice issued by the Registrar of Societies in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For branches which have yet to convene, the meetings will resume from July 10 to 26,“ he said.

Hamzah said the MPT also fixed Aug 22 as the new date for the divisional meetings.

“The Armada divisional meetings are scheduled for Aug 15 and Srikandi meetings, for Aug 16,” he added. - Bernama