PETALING JAYA: The women wing of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has urged Malaysians to put aside their differences as the country approaches its 62nd National Day.

Its chief, Datuk Seri Rina Harun, who is also the Rural Development Minister, said the government has put the interest of the people first in implementing policies.

“Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad makes his decisions after taking all the views of Cabinet ministers into account,” she said at a flag-flying campaign event today, ahead of Merdeka Day on Aug 31.

“Many ministers have given their views and I believe it is the best for all of us,” she added, responding on the inclusion of Malay-Arabic calligraphy, Khat, in national-type schools.

Rina said independence does not only mean freedom from invaders but having a strong identity and clear principles in facing challenges.

The women’s wing will be distributing 9,500 car flags at the party’s branches nationwide during the campaign.