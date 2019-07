PUTRAJAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will hold a special meeting on July 20 to amend the constitution pertaining to party election, said its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Prime Minister said the amendment was to enable ordinary members to play a role in determining the election of committee members at the branch and divisional levels while the delegates at the divisional level decide on the election of the party’s supreme leadership.

On the proposal that the post of party president and deputy president would not be contested, Mahathir when speaking at a media conference after chairing the Bersatu Supreme Leadership Council Meeting, here today said there were no such proposals.

He said all posts were open for contest to all Bersatu members who were registered at the election.

“They have to register their willingness to contest. And to register, they must be fully paid up members, then they can register if they want to be a candidate for president or chairman, deputy chairman, whatever,“ he said.

However, Mahathir said Bersatu had not decided whether a member could contest for more than one post.

Earlier, Mahathir was reported to have said that the Bersatu election must be held as soon as possible as the party leadership now was appointed.

Bersatu should have held its first election this year after the party was established three years ago.

On the allegation by the Chairman of the Advisory Board of Barisan Nasional (BN), Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak that the establishment of Bersatu was a suggestion by DAP Advisor Lim Kit Siang, Mahathir cynically said : “Yes Lim Kit Siang held a meeting with all the Malay leaders, it was necessary for the Malay leaders to form Bersatu and we all said yes, yes, yes only. If you want to believe that, go ahead.”

Asked on the statement by former Bersatu vice-president, Datuk Hamidah Osman that she too attended a meeting on the matter, Mahathir said: “I think the person who said it should go to Tanjung Rambutan”.

Hamidah today exposed that she was the person who gave the information to Najib on Lim’s suggestion for Mahathir to set up Bersatu.

Hamidah claimed that she was also present at a meeting called by Mahathir at the Premier Leadership Foundation (Yayasan Kepimpinan Perdana), here, then which was also attended by several other leaders after the People’s Declaration Movement (Gerakan Deklarasi Rakyat) was seen to have failed to achieve any impact. — Bernama