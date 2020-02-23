Bersatu meeting ends with leaders mum on outcome

PETALING JAYA: The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) meeting today ended with the leaders tightlipped on its outcome.

Party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) merely waved at reporters as he departed from the party headquarters in Petaling Jaya instead of holding his usual press conference.

He was in the meeting for more than six hours today amidst speculation about the future of the Pakatan Harapan government.

Among the Bersatu leaders with Mahathir were its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Youth Chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, and secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya.

However, supreme council member Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen said the meeting was to discuss party matters.

“It was to discuss the party’s direction,” he said, refusing to be comment more on it, according to Malaysian Insight.