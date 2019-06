PUTRAJAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will not postpone its first-ever elections which must be held this year, Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

Dr Mahathir, who is the prime minister, said the elections must be held because appointed leaders are now running the party.

“The present administration is made up of appointed leaders, sometimes they are not successful in growing the party,” he told a news conference after launching the Rural Development Policy at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre, here.

Dr Mahathir responded to a question on a news portal report today that Bersatu is considering postponing its first-ever elections to resolve the registration of several branches.

The report said the party elections have to be postponed to ensure that all branches are registered in compliance with the Societies Act 1966. - Bernama