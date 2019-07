KUCHING: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) plans to set up six more divisions in Sarawak soon to double the number to 12, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said here today.

“We do not want to rush into setting up divisions in all the 31 parliamentary constituencies in Sarawak because Bersatu is still a new party.

“I have asked the Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Chong Chieng Jen to discuss the allocation of the seats at the national level with the other PH component parties,” he said.

Muhyiddin, who is the Home Minister, spoke at a press conference after a visit to the police housing complex at the Sarawak Contingent Police headquarters in Jalan Badruddin here.

Asked about the seats to be contested in the next Sarawak election, the 12th, which is expected to be held in early 2021, Muhyiddin said the matter is still under discussion.

The existing six Bersatu divisions in the state, approved by the Registrar of Societies, are Santubong, Stampin, Sri Aman, Saratok, Kota Samarahan and Bintulu. — Bernama