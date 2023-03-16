Bersatu police report: Zahid prepared to be investigated

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today stressed that he was willing to be investigated over a police report made against him and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim yesterday by a Bersatu leader.

“So for me, I am a very transparent person, ready to be investigated by police as we are confident what had been lodged by them were baseless,” he said.

He told reporters after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Technical Vacational Education and Training (TVET) Transformation Programme Cooperation between the government and government-linked companies (GLC) as well as private companies at Kuala Lumpur Industrial Training Institute here today.

Ahmad Zahid described the report as a political complaint.

“Political problems should be resolved by the political way. Police reports would not solve the problem. They (Bersatu) want to defend themselves but are not capable,” he said.

Yesterday, Bersatu Information chief Datuk Razali Idris made a police report against Ahmad Zahid and the Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim who is also PKR president over slanders and allegations on Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. - Bernama