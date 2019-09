PETALING JAYA: Controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik has been thrust into the limelight again, following revelations that he is to appear at a religious ceremony at the Cina Krubong Mosque, in Malacca on Sept 7.

Bersatu Supreme Council member Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen is organising the prayers, and posters for the programme has gone viral on social media.

Rafiq told The Malaysian Insight that police had given the green light for the event as Zakir will not be delivering any speeches.

“The event will involve praying and zikir (devotional act by uttering God’s name). There will be no speeches,” he said.

The Paya Rumput assemblyman also said that Malacca Chief Minister Adly Zahari has given his blessings for the event to proceed, after reassurances from the former that police had given the nod.

Adly had two weeks ago banned the Zakir from giving speeches in the state.

“We want to maintain this (good relations). So we decided not to allow Zakir to hold talks or gatherings here,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ayer Keroh assemblyperson Kerk Chee Yee, called state government to uphold its ban on Zakir.

He said, although Zakir was not going to speak, it still went against the wider consensus nationwide, banning the controversial preacher.

“He may not be giving talks, but he is a controversial figure to many Malaysians.

“All government personnel should obey the spirit of our chief minister’s decision of banning Zakir Naik from speaking in Malacca to preserve harmony in the state,“ Kerk said in a Facebook post last night.