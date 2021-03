KOTA KINABALU: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Umno cooperation in Sabah especially in the GRS or Gabungan Rakyat Sabah-led state government will not be affected by the political development at the Federal level, said leaders of both parties.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor, who is also Sabah Bersatu chief said the party would continue to work and cooperate with its partners in Sabah to honour the people’s mandate that put GRS in power.

“Now is not the time for political bickering, but to get to work. We are facing a pandemic and economic challenges affecting the people so let us all not be distracted, but work together to surmount these challenges,” Hajiji said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, state Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin who echoed the call, stressed that Umno would also continue to cooperate with Bersatu in the state.

Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister said Sabah Umno has their own autonomy to chart their path and, as for now, the focus of the GRS government is to tend the peoples’ needs for a better life especially in terms of development.

“Of course, there is dissatisfaction here and there but that doesn’t mean we have to crush all that we (GRS) have built for the people. What’s most important is that every GRS leader must have the sincerity to work together...we don’t have any issues and can still work together,” he said when contacted.

GRS component party leaders including Hajiji and Bung Moktar had, on Jan 9, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to continue their cooperation and to reject any form of external interference attempting to threaten the coalition.

GRS coalition consist of PN (Bersatu, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku - STAR, Parti Progresif Sabah - SAPP, PAS); Barisan Nasional (Umno, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah - PBRS, MCA, MIC); and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

It was reported that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had sent a letter to Bersatu President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to inform the latter on Umno Supreme Council’s decision to cease cooperation with Bersatu in the 15th General Election.

The letter also stated that Umno’s position within the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government can continue until the Parliament is dissolved. -Bernama