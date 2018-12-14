Bersatu yet to make final decision on ex-Umno leaders

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has yet to make a final decision on whether to accept or reject former Sabah Umno leaders who quit their party yesterday.

Bersatu policy and strategy bureau chief Datuk Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff said the party was currently discussing the matter with other pro-Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties in Sabah.

“We will give the leadership some time to decide, there are several more phases we need to look at,“ he said when met by reporters here today.

Yesterday, almost all members of the Sabah Umno liaison committee including its chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor, announced they were leaving the party.

All division chiefs except for Tenom, Kalabakan, Sepanggar and Kinabatangan also announced their resignation.

Asked on the views of several PH leaders who disagreed with the move to recruit former Umno leaders into Bersatu, Rais said he respected their stand.

“PH celebrates diversity in terms of providing views. This is a democracy. We celebrate this difference. Ultimately, the decision we make will be to strengthen PH,“ he said. — Bernama