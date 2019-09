BESUT: The machete-wielding man accused of slashing Besut district police chief Supt Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi on Aug 15 was ordered to undergo mental examination by the sessions court here today.

Judge Wan Azimah Yaacob made the call on Mohd Nasli Mohd Nasir, 33, and ordered him to do so within a month starting today at Permai Hospital in Johor Baru.

Today is the first mention of the case in the court after the case was transferred from the Kuala Terengganu sessions court.

On Aug 22, Mohd Nasli who is self-employed pleaded not guilty to voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Mohd Zamri by attacking with a machete which resulted in serious injury to the victim causing the victim to lose his right thumb.

Mohd Nasli was charged with committing the offence in front of a house in Taman Cordoba Residence at Padang Luas, Jerteh, Besut, at about 12.30pm on Aug 15.

The charge framed under Section 326 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and fine or whipping, upon conviction.

During the proceedings, counsel Ahmad Fairuz Jusoh who represented Mohd Nasli asked the court to consider to send the accused to undergo a mental examination as the accused had a record of receiving treatment at the Psychiatric and Mental Clinic in Raja Perempuan Zainab ll Hospital in Kota Bharu, in 2012.

However, he said, his client did not undergo follow-up treatment.

The court also set Oct 10 for case remention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Zafirah Rosli prosecuted. — Bernama