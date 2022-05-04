Better to have anti-party hopping laws in place before GE15

KUCHING: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar hopes that the Anti-Party Hopping Bill can be tabled and adopted before the 15th general election (GE15).

However, he said it is up to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob whether to table the bill at the July sitting of the Dewan Rakyat or earlier at a special sitting.

“Some want the bill to be tabled in the July sitting and others want it to be speeded up, but it’s up to the prime minister to decide once the study has been completed and (report) handed to him.

“If you ask me, I would prefer to have the law implemented first (before GE15) so that what happened in 2018 would not happen again this year or in 2023. If we have GE before the law is in place, there is a risk of (politicians) hopping left and right,” he added.

Wan Junaidi, who is the Santubong Member of Parliament, told reporters this when met at an engagement programme with the community here today.

He said he could not elaborate on the proposed anti-hopping law as the Dewan Rakyat Standing Order 85 prevents disclosure of a bill before a report is presented to the House.

“As the one heading the (select) committee on the bill, I am confident that the committee has the ability and legal experience to resolve any problems,” he said. - Bernama