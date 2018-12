PETALING JAYA: There is an attempt to provoke DAP to quit Pakatan Harapan (PH), Lim Kit Siang said today.

One PAS leader alleging that I was bluffing about quitting the government while a MCA leader urged the DAP to “grow a backbone” to exit the government, the DAP adviser said.

“Most comical of all was the statement by a MCA leader professing hurt at my statement that the DAP will never become a MCA2, ‘hitting the jackpot’ without realising it in claiming that DAP did not qualify to be MCA2,” Lim said.

“One reason why the national education curriculum needs an overhaul is because we are producing political leaders who do not understand a simple statement – reading what is not there at all.

“I never said that DAP was quitting PH. All I said was that the DAP would not be like the MCA leaders who were most famous for being spineless, and that DAP leaders, whether in government or outside, would have no hesitation in leaving the coalition government if the objective of a New Malaysia is abandoned.”

Lim said he had repeated on numerous occasions that a New Malaysia is struggling to be born, and it will require the contribution and participation of Malaysians, both inside the country and among the Malaysian Diaspora worldwide, to ensure that this chance to re-set nation building policies is not wasted or does not fail, for there is not going to be another chance.

“It will take more than 100 days, two years or even one five-year general election cycle to take its full shape and form and might even take a decade or two,” he said.

“This is why all Malaysians must develop a Big Picture and Long-term Vision perspectives and for my Christmas wish today that PH will grow from strength to strength to win the next few general elections so as to accomplish the building of a New Malaysia with the resolution of the various inter-party and intra-party PH problems, differences and conflicts.”