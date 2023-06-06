Bill to amend Cooperative Commission Act tabled for first reading

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Cooperative Societies Commission (Amendment) Bill 2023 was tabled for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

The bill was tabled by Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick (pix).

He said the bill will be tabled for the second reading at the current Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the copy of the bill circulated in Parliament today, the amendment involves the division of powers of the commission’s board of directors and reorganise the staffing in the commission.

Through the amendment, the administration and daily affairs of the commission will be performed by the newly created position of chief executive officer while the supervision of policy implementation will be carried out by the chairman who is currently known as the executive chairman.

In addition, the amendment also involves the proposal to create two new positions, namely deputy chief executive officer and secretary. - Bernama