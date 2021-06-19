Bintulu marine police record seizures worth RM4.73 million

SIBU: The Bintulu Region Five Marine Police (PPMW5) recorded RM4.73 million in seizures through the ‘Op Benteng’ and ‘Op Kontraban’ operations carried out in the district yesterday.

Its commander, ACP Shamsol Kassim said during the ‘Op Benteng’, a cargo ship estimated to be worth RM4 million was seized along with 929 illegal logs of various sizes and species with an estimated value of RM185,800 as well as various shipping equipment worth RM417,100.

He said the ship’s six crew members – five locals and one foreigner – were also detained in the operation.

“In the ‘Op Benteng’ in Kuala Batang Kemena, a cargo ship on its way from Sri Aman to Bintulu was detained and inspection found it was carrying timber of various types and sizes. The skipper failed to provide documents related to the Customs Act 1967,” he said in a statement last night.

Shamsol said the ship and its cargo were escorted to the PPMW5 operations headquarters and the case was referred and handed over to the Bintulu Customs Department for further action.

Meanwhile, Shamsol said during the ‘Op Kontraban’ involving roadblocks mounted in the area of ​​Jalan Pesisir Bintulu-Kuala Tatau and Kampung Warisan, Jepak, the team had detained and inspected a van carrying various brands of liquor and cigarettes.

He said the 38-year-old driver failed to provide documented evidence related to the items and therefore, the van and seized items were taken to the PPMW5 operations headquarters.

“The case has been referred and handed over to the Bintulu district police headquarters for further action. The seizure involved 70,000 sticks of cigarettes of various brands estimated to be worth RM52,500; 150 cartons of liquor worth RM24,757.92 and the van, worth RM50,000,” he said. -Bernama