Birthday wishes for Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR: Thousands of netizens today did not miss the chance to send their birthday wishes to Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah who celebrated his 57th birthday today.

Social media sites like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram were flooded with congratulatory remarks and prayers for the director-general of Health, a key figure at the frontline in the nation’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the first to wish him was the Ministry of Health which shared a video on Twitter showing a simple surprise for Dr Noor Hisham when he attended a meeting at the ministry today.

Not to be left out is the National Security Council (NSC), on its official Twitter page.

“May Datuk Dr Noor Hisham be showered with blessings, health and long life to continue serving the government,” it said.

The Royal Malaysian Navy also sent its wishes for the well-being of the Sepang-born figure recognised by China TV station Global TV Network as one of the three best doctors in the world in the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Happy birthday, Datuk @DGHisham ! #NavyPeople pray for your well-being and may the Health Ministry achieve success in curbing COVID19 for our beloved Malaysia,” it said on Twitter.

Malaysia Airports also sent congratulatory message on Twitter and echoed Datuk Dr Noor Hisham’s request that Malaysians stay home as the best present for his birthday, in a social media post yesterday.

“Happy birthday Datuk Dr Noor Hisham! We will stay at home for you and help flatten the curve.”

Former Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail also wished him good health and strength to deal with Covid-19.

“Happy 57th birthday to YBhg Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. May you be granted good faith, long life, health, sustenance and the strength to cope with the Covid-19 outbreak. We are proud of you! Carry on the good work,” she said on Twitter.

Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar through Twitter prayed for Dr Noor Hisham to be in the mercy of Allah SWT.

“Happy birthday to Health director-general, Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah,” he added. - Bernama