Bishop of Penang, Rev Sebastian Francis appointed as Cardinal elect

PETALING JAYA: Bishop of Penang, Reverend Sebastian Francis has been appointed as Cardinal-elect after Pope Francis announced a Consistory for the creation of new cardinals from around the world.

According to the Vatican News, the Pope said he would hold a Consistory for the creation of 21 new Cardinals in the Vatican which will be held on September 30, 2023.

“I would like to announce that next 30 September, I will hold a Consistory for the appointment of new Cardinals. Where they come from expresses the universality of the Church, which continues to proclaim the merciful love of God to all people of the earth.”

“In addition, the insertion of the new Cardinals in the Diocese of Rome, manifests the inseparable bond between the See of Peter and the local Churches spread throughout the world.” Pope Francis added.

The Vatican News reported that the Cardinal-elects hail from around the world. Among them are the Prefects of the Dicasteries for the Doctrine of the Faith, Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernandez; of the Dicastery for Bishops, Archbishop Robert Francis Prevost; of the Dicastery for Oriental Churches, Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti.