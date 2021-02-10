Bitcoin investment fraud: 11, including two Indonesian women, held

JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 10: Police arrested 11 individuals, including two foreign women, believed to be involved in bitcoin investment fraud (money game), during a raid on an apartment in Taman Daya here yesterday.

Johor Commercial Crime Investigation Department head, ACP Mohd Salleh Abdullah said the suspects, comprising nine local men and the two Indonesian women, all aged between 19 and 28, were nabbed between 5 pm and 7 pm.

He said police also seized five laptops, 54 mobile phones and a Wi-Fi modem.

He added that the modus operandi of the group, which had been active for the past three months, was to find victims via social media, befriend them and gain their trust.

“The suspects would then encourage the victims to invest before promising them a 50 per cent commission if they could convince others to invest as well,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, all the local suspects have been remanded for two days until tomorrow while the Indonesians have been remanded for 14 days until Feb 22 and that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code and Section 6 (1) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

He urged those with information regarding such activities to contact Johor CCID operations intelligence officer ASP Timmy Aheng at 019-7773728 or the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters Hotline at 07-2254422.- Bernama