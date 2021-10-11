Blogger Aspan pleads not guilty to insulting Agong on Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR: Blogger Aspan Alias (pix) pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here, today to a charge with posting insulting remarks against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on his Facebook account last May.

Aspan, 69, was charged with improper use of network facilities by initiating the transmission of the offensive communications with intention to annoy others using a Facebook, with the profile name “Aspan Alias” at 2.47pm on May 16 this year.

The post was read at 9am on May 18 at the Cyber Crime and Multimedia Investigation Division Office at the Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Bukit Aman police headquarters, on the 27th floor of Menara KPJ in Wangsa Maju, here.

The charge was framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both, and shall also be liable to a further fine of RM1,000 for every day during which the offence is committed after conviction.

Judge M. M. Edwin Paramjothy allowed Aspan, represented by lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla, bail of RM3,000 with one surety and set Dec 10 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Najihah Farhana Che Awang prosecuted.

-Bernama