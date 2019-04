RANTAU: The Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Rantau by-election, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, believes there is no need for him to declare his assets.

“I did that when I was mentri besar of Negri Sembilan,“ he said, adding that his assets has since shrunk significantly.

“I have been forced to sell my land, house and car because I do not have an income apart from my pension and some allowances as an assemblyman,“ he said today.

At a ceramah on Monday night, PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution asked if he would declare his assets just like many in Pakatan Harapan.

Mohamad said anyone who wanted to know the status of his wealth could check with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) or the Negri Sembilan state secretariat.

Meanwhile, former Malacca chief minister Idris Haron has been accused of committing an election offence by promising to donate two goats for a feast while speaking at a ceramah in the Angsa Emas polling district.

In a statement issued today, the steering committee of the Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih 2) said it was of the view that Idris’ offer is tantamount to bribery under Section 10(c) of the Election Offences Act 1954.

The provision states that anyone who before, during or after an election, directly or indirectly, makes any gift, loan, offer, promise, procurement, or agreement in order to induce procurement of votes has committed an offence.

“Bersih 2.0 calls on MACC to investigate the incident by interviewing those who were present at the ceramah and the reporters who covered the event,“ it said.

“Action should be taken and the courts should have the opportunity to hear such cases so that precedents could be established to provide legal guidance on election offences,“ the steering committee added.