PUTRAJAYA: Lim Guan Eng has revealed that the Barisan Nasional (BN) government had closed its financial accounts more than a month earlier over the past few years, when it was still in power, to avoid the government funds from running dry.

The Finance Minister said this was proof of poor financial administration, all in the name of making sure their finances “looked good”, knowing they did not have sufficient fund to run to the end of year.

In comparison, Lim said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, in only its first year in power, has managed to close its accounts on Dec 21, meaning only a 10-day shutdown period.

“Under BN, the government accounts would usually close before Dec, sometimes as soon as Nov 15, and there would be no more payments after,” he told a press conference here today.

“The reason I was told is to make sure they stay within their allocated budget, and that if they continued, they will run out of fund.

“This is an unprofessional method of cutting down on spending, because it meant the whole government (administration) would grind to a stop. They can’t possibly stop functioning after Nov 15.”

