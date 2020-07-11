BN has come out with formula for seat distribution involving Bersatu, PAS: Annuar Musa

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) has come out with a formula to resolve issues related to the distribution of electoral seats with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and PAS for the next general election (GE), said its secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix).

Annuar, who is also Federal Territories Minister, said the formula should be consolidated between BN lynchpin Umno and the two parties to avoid disputes.

“We have a formula to be considered. They Bersatu and PAS have discussed at their party levels. Umno also has discussed it internally.

“I have been given two weeks to settle it at the BN level because we are a coalition. After the two weeks, we (BN) will sit with PAS first then Bersatu (to discuss the formula),” he told reporters after attending a ceremony for the appointment of Federal Territories Resident Representatives Council members at Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) he today.

He added that Perikatan Nasional (which BN and PAS are part of) had agreed to form a five-member committee involving the three parties to resolve matters related to the seats.

“It is better that we do not discuss this openly because it is an internal matter that requires inter-party discussion,” he said, adding that BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has provided the guidelines for the negotiations involving seat distribution.

Meanwhile, he said calls for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Bersatu acting chairman and president, to rejoin Umno had already been discussed within BN but no decision has been taken.

“It is not a subject that has been hidden. For now we have a consensus, give the prime minister solid support,“ he said, stressing that what matters now was constant negotiations within Perikatan Nasional (PN) parties apart from giving full support to Muhyiddin in order to build a strong and stable government.

On Wednesday, Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz called on Muhyiddin to return to Umno and take charge as its president, and urged Umno members to accept the Pagoh MP back with open arms for the sake of Malay unity.

Muhyiddin, who was once deputy prime minister and Umno deputy president, was sacked from Umno in June 2016.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak was Umno president then. — Bernama