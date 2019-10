PONTIAN: While Pakatan Harapan has named its candidate for the Nov 16 by-election for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat, Barisan Nasional (BN) is still playing a guessing game.

However, BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi disclosed that its candidate would be a local.

Speaking here today at the launch of the BN’s election machinery for the by-election, Ahmad Zahid said, “Datuk Hasni (BN’s Johor chairman Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad) instructed me not to make the announcement today.“

He added that MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong had conveyed a similar request to him.

Ahmad Zahid went on to say that he had entrusted the task of announcing BN’s candidate to Hasni, who is also Umno’s Johor communications chief at an appropriate time.

Earlier this afternoon, Karmaine Sardini, 66, was named as the PH candidate for the by-election, by Johor PH chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

On Sept 21, the seat was vacated when Member of Parliament, Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, died from heart complications.

The Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and Bersatu’s Tanjung Piai division deputy chief, won the seat during the 14th General Election in 2018 with 21,255 votes and a majority of 524 votes, defeating Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng (BN-MCA) and Nordin Othman (PAS). — Bernama