PETALING JAYA: It is a crying shame that there are still Malaysian leaders trying to keep the veil on the 1MDB scandal and prevent open scrutiny of the scandal, Lim Kit Siang (pix) said today.

The DAP adviser said the Barisan Nasional (BN), through its MCA Member of Parliament, prevents any discussion of the 1MDB scandal in Parliament.

“Even more shocking, the global 1MDB scandal has not prevented the appointment of (Datuk Seri) Najib Razak as BN adviser, which has created quite a ruckus in Umno itself but not in MCA or MIC,” Lim said in a statement.

“According to (Datuk Seri) Nazri Aziz and Khairy Jamalauddin, Najib had wanted to be the BN chairman but he was shunted off to the post of BN adviser by the Umno President, Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi without consultation with other BN leaders.”

The DAP MP for Iskandar Puteri said it is odd that the two former Umno Ministers objected to Najib’s appointment as BN adviser while MCA which had less than a year ago threatened to “kick out” Umno from the coalition if it “coddles” with PAS leaders to form an unholy pact in post-14th General Elections, now supports both kleptocracy and theocracy.

Lim pointed out that while these leaders are trying to put a lid on the 1MDB scandal, the world is trying to get to the bottom of it.

Germany’s Deutsche Bank was being investigated by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) for its work with 1MDB, including helping the state investor raise US$1.2 billion (RM4.95 billion) in 2014.

The probe into Deutsche Bank’s alleged corruption and money-laundering in connection with the 1MDB scandal is being assisted by former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner, who last year pleaded guilty for his role in the massive scandal.

Deutsche Bank, in a statement, has said it “cooperated fully” in the 1MDB enquiries, and highlighted asset forfeiture documents filed earlier by DoJ that showed the Malaysian firm had misled the bank.

Deutsche Bank is the latest international bank to be dragged into the 1MDB scandal – the others being Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which now faces criminal charges and demands of billions in damages.

The 143-year-old BSI, one of the oldest in Switzerland, has been closed. Falcon Bank and its former Swiss CEO is under criminal investigation and numerous others have been fined and censured.