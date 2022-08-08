BN manifesto almost complete: Report

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) is reportedly now in the final stages of completing its draft manifesto for the 15th General Election (GE15), Utusan Malaysia reports.

According to the report, the manifesto aimed at recovering and empowering the economy, education and institutional reforms.

A party insider told Utusan Malaysia that the main architects of the manifesto include Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, among others.

“The manifesto includes short-term, medium-term and long-term solutions from aspects including the economy, education and institutional reform,” the source was quoted as saying.