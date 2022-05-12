BN-PH: Joint police report filed against Sanusi ‘unnatural govt’ comment

PETALING JAYA: The Padang Serai chapters of both Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional have filed a joint police report against PAS election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) for his alleged remarks against the current government.

FMT reported that Sanusi had called the current unity government an “unnatural government” (“kerajaan luar tabii”) at a Perikatan Nasional ceramah in Taman Mutiara here two days ago.

Meanwhile, Padang Serai Umno committee member Samsuddin Ahmad said that Sanusi’s remarks were inappropriate to make given his position as a Menteri Besar.

Samsuddin then accused Sanusi of insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree which called for the unity government.

“I beg the menteri besar, please repent,” he said to reporters outside the Kulim district police headquarters after he filed the report.