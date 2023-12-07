BN-PH pact will work well in Selangor: Expert

PETALING JAYA: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) coalitions, which form the unity government, are expected to win the majority of seats in the Selangor state election, said Universiti Malaya political analyst Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi.

This is despite another political analyst, Khoo Kay Peng, saying Perikatan Nasional (PN) might make some inroads in Malay-majority areas.

Awang Azman said PN would not pose a real threat to the PH-BN alliance as the Opposition is merely stirring up trouble to give the impression that there is a problem in the state.

He said PN has no role to play in Selangor and even if it wins a few seats, it should be seen as a bonus and nothing more.

“Selangor will suffer if PN wins the state. It might try to use the Kedah or Kelantan model to win Selangor, but this will not go down well with the voters. PN should be more worried about Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, where it is expected to lose some seats.

“PN is making it look like there is a problem in Selangor as it is attempting to cover up its shortcomings in the three states it rules. But the fact is PN cannot show any success (in the three states) if it compares them with Selangor.”

For example, in the Felda debt waiver issue, PN leader Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is making it out to be an issue. But Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has no reason to lie and had all the facts and figures before he made the decision, said Awang Azman.

He also said Muhyiddin may have made some kind of announcement about Felda when he was the prime minister, but it is most likely he did not follow through with it.

Awang Azman said with PH and BN working together, it will improve the chances of Umno winning more seats in the state.

“Those who support PH will give their votes to Umno, and BN voters will support PH candidates. It will be a win-win situation for both parties.

“So, instead of PN harping on non-issues in Selangor, it should take a look closer to home and realise the kind of problems it is facing in the states it governs.”

Selangor PH aims to win 51 of the 56 state seats in the polls to be held on Aug 12, said Selangor PH election director Mohd Yahya Mat Sahri.

He said PH’s confidence stems from the fact it had won 51 seats during the 14th general election before losing some seats due to party-hopping.

“The state government’s excellent track record of developing Selangor also stands the unity government in good stead. Voters can see the performance of the state, which reaches out to the people with various initiatives that help them.

“These include the Darul Ehsan Water Scheme, Free Insurance Coverage and Takaful Scheme, Selangor Prosperous Life Support and Senior Age Friendly Scheme.”

Mohd Yahya said the cooperation between PH and BN will further boost the people’s confidence in the unity government.

He said it will be sad if voters fall for the Selangor Baru slogan being touted by PN, as it has no development model and will just follow what it has applied in states under its control, adding that PN cannot provide the same types of benefits Selangor has provided to the people because it is unique to the state.

A survey by ISEAS Perspective, a journal from Singapore-based Institute of Southeast Asian Studies, confirmed one of Umno’s biggest worries in the run-up to the state elections.

It said Malay voters in Selangor who supported the party in the last election are more likely to vote for PN candidates.

It said Selangor is within the grasp of PN as 39 Malay-majority seats are set to reject PH-BN candidates.

Malays make up about 54% of Selangor’s population, followed by Chinese (32%), Indians (13%) and other races (1%). With 56 seats up for grabs, a party must win at least 29 to form the state government.

Political analyst Khoo Kay Peng said Selangor has the most diverse and liberal voters in Malaysia, and PH’s ideology is a lot closer to them than PN’s.

“It is possible for PN to make some inroads, especially in areas with higher young Malay voters who are disenfranchised by the economy and unemployment.

“PN is full of confidence. It is taking things for granted in states under its control. However, PH is not on the offensive apart from a few statements from (PKR deputy president) Rafizi Ramli and Anwar about their chances.”

He said Umno in Selangor would have to depend on PH’s support to keep its seats as there is infighting and the only way to prevail is to enforce the electoral pact between PH and Umno/BN.

Khoo said Umno’s ground support is left at 50% at best. The rest will take a look-see approach and not hesitate to gravitate to the winners even if it is Bersatu.