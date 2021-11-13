BN-PN clash in Malacca polls sign of new politics - Annuar Musa

MELAKA: The clash between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the Malacca state election is a sign of new politics in Malaysia, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa. (pix)

He said a similar situation was seen in other countries where parties contested on their own tickets before coming together to form a coalition government.

“Actually, there is no problem; it’s only that in Malaysia, we are used to a coalition. One that is formed before election, adopt a joint election manifesto and then contest as a coalition.

“In many other countries, they enter the contest on their own and post-election only they form a coalition government and the like. So, treat this as new politics in our country, view it from a positive angle,” he said in an “FB live with TSAM” programme entitled New Normal Election Begins in Malacca held online last night.

Annuar, who is Ketereh Umno division chief, said although he is not holding any party post after being removed as Umno secretary-general, he remained committed in helping all the 28 BN candidates in the election.

“I will meet all the 28 candidates and I will help to the best of my ability in terms of energy, material and views. And apart from Machap Jaya which has been entrusted to Ketereh Umno, I feel that even without being asked, I can also help in other areas,” he added.

Early voting is on Nov 16 and polling is on Nov 20 for the election, which was called following the dissolution of the state assembly on Oct 4 after four state assemblymen withdrew support for the Chief Minister.

-Bernama