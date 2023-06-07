BN respects MCA, MIC’s decision to sit out state polls

PUTRAJAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi respects the decision of MCA and MIC to not contest in the coming six state elections.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Umno president said their decision would be discussed at the BN supreme council meeting on Monday (July 10).

“As the BN chairman I respect the decision made by both parties. Actually, we have allocated seats for MCA and MIC, but if that is what they have decided, we will discuss it,” he told reporters after the monthly assembly of the Rural and Regional Development Ministry here today.

Yesterday, MCA and MIC announced that they would stay out of the state polls next month to focus on preparations for the 16th general election (GE16).

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the two BN component parties would help to campaign for the Unity Government in the polls.

The Election Commission yesterday announced that Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan would go to the polls on Aug 12, with nominations set for July 29 and early voting on Aug 8.

Asked on the seats allocated to MCA and MIC, Ahmad Zahid said: “If they don’t want, then we take.”

Ahmad Zahid stressed that BN as a key and strategic component of the Unity Government would continue to play an important role in facing the state elections.

Umno, MCA and MIC are the three BN component parties in peninsular Malaysia. - Bernama