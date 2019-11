KUALA LUMPUR: As far as Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein is concerned, if PAS could support a Chinese candidate, there is no reason for voters in Tanjung Piai to not back him.

PAS has given the nod to MCA’s Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng, the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Nov 16 by-election.

Hishammuddin described the acceptance of Wee by Malay voters as a “new landscape in Malaysian politics”.

“I am very disappointed that in this past year and a half, the politics of hate and divide seemed to be the priority. But the Tanjung Piai by-elections has proven that we in BN feel differently,” he told reporters when met in Parliament, here, today.

“If PAS can accept MCA, I hope Tanjung Piai voters can similarly accept our friend Wee,” he added.

Hishammuddin, who is Sembrong MP, said BN’s decision to name a Chinese candidate proved that the coalition was inclusive.

“What’s important is that BN has proven that accusations that we are racist is not true,” he said.

Shortly after the seat fell vacant upon the death of incumbent Datuk Dr Mohd Farid Md Rafik on Sept 21, MCA staked a claim based on the fact that it had traditionally stood in the constituency.

But Umno also expressed an interest, saying that since MCA lost the seat last year, it should make way for others. Wee, who stood on the BN ticket, lost by a mere 524 votes.

Just a day before nomination on Saturday, MCA threatened to quit BN if its candidate was not picked to represent the coalition.

However, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad claimed that Umno was sitting out the by-election for fear of losing.

This will be a six-way fight. Apart from Wee, the other contestants are Karmaine Sardini of PH, Wendy Subramaniam of Gerakan, Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz of Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa), and independents Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar.