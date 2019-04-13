BN’s Mohamad Hasan proclaims victory in Rantau

RANTAU: Barisan Nasional (BN) will continue to play the role of a check and balance on the Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) performance as the ruling government.

Newly crowned Rantau ADUN Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is also the acting BN chairperson, said the results in the concluded Rantau by-election show that the people are fed up with PH’s empty promises and constant criticisms of BN’s past misdeeds.

“They want to see concrete action taken when there is political and economic instability, and they are tired of hearing the same old reason of putting the blame on BN,“ he said at a press conference after being announced as winner of the Rantau by-election, here today.

He also said it was clear that the youth votes, which would usually go to PH, are returning to BN.

“This shows that the youth votes are dynamic and not static. They are sensitive to the political developments in the country and they may be fascinated by all of PH’s promises, but none of them are fulfilled.“

“They have shown their referendum through the ballot box,“ he added.

He also credits the BN election machinery, now comprising of a united front with PAS, for ensuring a victory for to the coalition.

“Our combination and strategy of portraying a united front when meeting voters has shown results.”

“If I were to use a football analogy, we were going all out as a team playing together,“ he said.