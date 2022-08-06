BN to discuss GE15 preparations on Aug 15

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) is expected to call a supreme council meeting on August 15 to discuss preparations for the next general election, The Star reported today.

The daily quoted “highly placed” sources as saying that the meeting will take place a day after the Umno Supreme Council meeting.

The report also said BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir has notified component parties about the meeting but official invitations are yet to be sent out.

The meeting will also listen to feedback from Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan, who is currently on a nationwide tour.