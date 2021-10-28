BN will field best new faces in Malacca - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) will field its best new faces as candidates for the Malacca election on November 20.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said this does not mean that the old candidates are not good, but is more of a game-changing move by the coalition.

“Besides Umno, there will also be seats for MCA and MIC candidates.

“BN candidates must be acceptable to people from all races, religions and lineages in Malacca,” he said in his speech when launching the BN machinery for the Malacca state election at the World Trade Centre (WTC) last night.

Zahid, who is also Umno president, said candidates who would be put forward by BN at the state election are “winnable, acceptable and likeable”.

At the ceremony last night, Ahmad Zahid handed over the BN flag to the BN chairmen of the parliamentary constituencies in the state, namely, Tangga Batu, Alor Gajah, Jasin, Kota Melaka, Hang Tuah Jaya and Masjid Tanah.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling date for the state election on Nov 20, while nominations would take place on Nov 8 and early voting on Nov 16.

-Bernama