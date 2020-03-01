BN will give full support to policies introduced by Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: All Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties will give their unwavering support to new policies introduced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, said BN Chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

“The dark clouds have passed and the blue skies are here again. We will work hard to ensure the people are really prioritised and aid to the people must be returned,” said Ahmad Zahid who is also Umno President, to the media at Gate 2 of Istana Negara here today.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, took his oath of office as the 8th Prime Minister of Malaysia before the King, Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, at Istana Negara this morning.

The swearing-in took place at Balai Singgahsana Kecil (Minor Throne Room) at 10.33am. — Bernama