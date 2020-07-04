BN wins Chini by-election in a landslide

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) has won the Chini by-election with a landslide majority of 12,650.

The Election Commission (EC) in an announcement said that BN’s candidate Mohd Sharim Md Zain, has garnered a total of 13,872 votes, which easily put him forward of the two independent candidates.

Datuk Tengku Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin had garnered a total of 1,222 votes, whereas Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli only managed to secure 137 votes.

The Chini by-election was triggered following the death of incumbent Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun, on May 6 at the Kuala Lumpur General Hospital due to a heart attack.

In the 14th general election, Abu Bakar won by 4,622 votes after securing 10,027 votes against PAS candidate Mohd Fadhil Noor Abdul Karim, who received 5,405 votes, while PKR’s Mohamad Razali Ithnain received only 1,065 votes.

The EC shared that 73.8% of the 20,816 registered voters in the constituency had fulfilled their responsibility at 13 polling centres today.

This ‘three cornered’ by-election is the 11th by-election since the 14th General Election (GE14) and is the first for the Perikatan Nasional coalition since taking over the country’s leadership from Pakatan Harapan in March.

The by-election is also noted as being the first by-election to take place under the ‘new normal’ due to the Covid-19 pandemic.