BNM analyst: Najib received RM2.28b of 1MBD’s proceeds from 2011

KUALA LUMPUR: An analyst from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) told the High Court here that Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak received RM2.3 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) proceeds over four phases from 2011 to 2014 through his two personal accounts at AmIslamic Bank Berhad.

Adam Ariff Mohd Roslan, 34, said, according to his analysis, the money trail of the said funds received by the specified two personal bank accounts (ending with numbers 694 and 880) could be traced and separated into four phases namely the Good Star phase, Aabar-BVI phase, Tanore phase and the options buyback phase between 2011 and 2014.

“For the Good Star phase between Feb 23, 2011 and June 14, 2011, RM60,629,839.43 of the proceeds that were credited into Najib’s 694 AmPrivate Banking - MR account at AmIslamic Bank, from an account at Riyad Bank, Saudi Arabia - were found to be traceable to the issuance of 1MDB’s Islamic Medium Term Notes (IMTN) bond in 2009 and its syndicated term loan in 2010.

“For the Aabar-BVI phase between Oct 30, 2012, and Nov 20, 2012, RM90,899,927.28 of the proceeds that were credited into Najib’s 694 account, from an account at Standard Chartered Bank, Singapore, held in the name of Blackstone Asia Real Estate Partners, were found to be traceable to the bond issued by 1MDB Energy (Langat) Ltd in 2012,” said the analyst, who was seconded to the MACC’s 1MDB task force in 2018.

The 47th prosecution witness said this when reading out his witness statement at the former premier’s trial involving alleged misappropriation of RM2.3 billion of 1MDB funds.

The witness also added that for the Tanore phase between March 21, 2013 and April 10, 2013, RM2,081,476,926.00 of the proceeds credited into Najib’s 694 account, from an account at Falcon Private Bank, Singapore, held in the name of Tanore Finance Corp, were found to be traceable to the bond issued by 1MDB Global Investment Ltd in 2013.

Apart from that, Adam Ariff also explained that for the options buyback phase on June 23, 2014, RM4,093,500.00 of the proceeds credited into Najib’s 880 AmPrivate Banking - 1MY account at AmIslamic Bank, from an account at DBS Bank, Singapore, held in the name of Blackrock Commodities (Global) Ltd - was found to be traceable to the US$250 million loan proceeds of 1MDB Energy Holdings Ltd in 2014.

“During the options buyback phase between Oct 23, 2014 and Dec 19, 2014, RM45,837,485.70 of proceeds credited into Najib’s 880 account from an account at Amicorp Bank, Barbados, held in the name of Vista Equity International Partners Limited, were found to be partially traceable to the US$975 million loan proceeds of 1MDB Energy Holdings Ltd in 2014,” he said.

Najib, 70, faces four charges of using his position to obtain bribes amounting to RM2.3 billion belonging to 1MDB and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial before Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues. -Bernama