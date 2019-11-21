Boat repairing skills a blessing for fisherman during monsoon season

KOTA BARU: With the monsoon season putting fishermen out of work and forcing them to turn to other means of livelihood, it is a blessing for those who have boat repairing skills.

The northeast monsoon months that brings waves that are high and rough had been an opportunity, for Ismail Hussin, 50, to seek an alternative source of income through fishing boat repairs for the past 30 years.

The father of six said fishermen would usually send their damaged boats for repair during this season when they could not go out to sea as it is too dangerous.

“I repair type A, B and C boats and the charges can be around RM10,000 or up to RM70,000 depending on the extent of damage.

“Throughout this season I can only take two fishing boats as each boat could take at least a month and a half to repair depending on its condition,” he told reporters when met at Teluk Buaya, Pantai Mek Mas here recently.

According to Ismail the scope of repairs covers replacement of rotten floorboards and walls damaged by strong winds and rough seas as well as building new decks.

Ismail, who has two assistants admitted that repairing boats had never been an easy task as it requires skills and attention to details.

“It is very important to use high-quality wood to avoid any risk and unforeseen incidents, such as boats being destroyed by waves while at sea,” he said, adding that he would use Cengal and Seraya Hitam obtained from nearby suppliers. .

Ismail is thankful to have inherited the boat repairing skills from his late father, Hussin Yaacob as it had helped cover his family’s expenses when he is prevented from fishing during the monsoon rough seas. — Bernama